A family of bears took a dip in a couple's pool to cool off, a video has shown.

The mum and her two cubs frolicked in the pool after roaming into the family's Southern Californian garden.

In a video shared by Tiffany Kress, the young bears can be seen approaching the garden before their mother appears out of the woods.

Both cubs hop over the wall before catching sight of the couple's swimming pool.

Clearly excited by their discovery, the cubs take a dip in the water.

Their mother joins in on the fun by easing herself into the pool for a swim.