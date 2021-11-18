A bear has had a plastic container removed from its head after it became trapped for a month.

Florida Fish and Wildlife personnel shared footage of the female bear roaming around with the large container stuck around its head and face.

But after only being seen twice, the bear disappeared for “over three weeks.”

The 250lbs female's distress came to an end when a bear biologist darted her and removed the plastic container.

Despite having the container on her head for 28 days, the group said the "bear was still in great physical shape".

