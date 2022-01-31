Big Garden Birdwatch counts over 3m birds in UK parks and gardens

Big Garden Birdwatch has revealed the results of a huge nationwide count.

The citizen-led science project uncovered the UK's most populous garden birds.

Over three million birds have been counted so far in the UK's parks and gardens.

The RSPB - who conducted the project - has said that over 156,000 people had joined the annual count, making it one of the biggest in the world.

Britain's most common bird found in gardens and parks was the house sparrow, followed by starlings, blue tits, woodpigeons and blackbirds.

