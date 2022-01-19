Watch live as Bill Gates and John Kerry discuss climate action at Davos

Bill Gates, John Kerry and a number of other high-profile names are speaking during a virtual Davos dialogue session on climate innovation and zero-emission technologies.

The Davos Agenda virtual event, which began on Monday, offers the first global platform of the year for world leaders to come together to share their visions for 2022.

Mr Gates and Mr Kerry are expected to talk about "accelerating and scaling up" climate innovation.

The conference will also mark the launch of several World Economic Forum initiatives, including efforts to "accelerate the race to net-zero emissions".

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here