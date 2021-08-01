An eyewitness filmed wildfire burning near a hotel in Turkey’s Icmeler region on July 31.

Hakan Gurcan, who filmed the video, said hotel guests had to temporarily evacuate.

Some 107 of the 112 fires that broke out in the past five days in Turkey had been contained as of Sunday (August 1) morning, according to Forestry Ministry data.

Since July 28 six people have died because of the fires across southern and western Turkey and thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes. Support teams from Russia, Ukraine, Iran and Azerbaijan have been deployed to help local firefighters.