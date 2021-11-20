Students from Manchester Metropolitan University have created a giant Boris Johnson artwork to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

The 30-metre tall installation is made from hundreds of recycled T-shirts and depicts the prime minister sleeping.

Titled #wakeupborisblanket, students are urging the government to tackle the impact fast fashion has on climate change.

It is currently being featured in the Manchester Art Fair, alongside pieces from famous names including Banksy, LS Lowry and Damien Hirst.

