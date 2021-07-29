Stunning footage has captured a pod of Atlantic bottlenose dolphins gliding through the water alongside a ship.

The group were filmed swimming off the coast of Florida, with a baby dolphin appearing midway through the video.

Crew onboard the NOAA's Ferdinand R. Hassler ship captured the footage and later explained in a Facebook post how they did it.

"We adjusted our camera mount to aim a little lower in the water column and were able to capture some great images of these sleek swimmers," the post reads.