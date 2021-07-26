An 11-year-old schoolboy, aptly named Jude Walker, is seeking to raise awareness about climate change by walking 200-miles.

Jude and his and mum Sarah Courtney are enduring the trek from their home in Hebden Bridge, Yorkshire, to Westminster, to highlight the Zero Carbon Campaign’s carbon tax petition.

The petition calls for the government to introduce a charge on carbon emissions by encouraging organisations to tackle air pollution.

Jude - who has been tipped as “one of our next generation of climate leaders” - embarked on his adventure after weeks of gruelling training consisting of 10-mile walks.