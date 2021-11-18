A state of emergency has been declared in British Columbia after a major storm caused destruction in the Canadian province.

Flooding and mudslides have cut road and rail links in the region, with armed forces deployed to help thousands of stranded residents who have been trapped since Sunday.

One woman has been killed in a landslide while at least two people are missing, with officials stating they expected to find more dead.

The natural disaster, which has destroyed roads and derailed trains, has been attributed to the effects of climate change.

