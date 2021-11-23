A Canadian highway has been destroyed and washed away after catastrophic flooding hit the region.

Only remnants of highways between Spences Bridge and Merritt in British Columbia remain while rushing floodwaters continue to flow beneath.

Short sections of the highway remain standing after crumbling.

BC Hydro said at least 75 power poles were washed away along the Highway 8 corridor.

The power company said many locations are inaccessible by road and construction of access routes is needed.

A provincial state of emergency was declared on November 17 after an atmospheric river brought significant flooding to the province.

