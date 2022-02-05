Aggressive bushfire tears through Western Australian forest near popular tourist spot

Dramatic footage captures an aggressive wildfire tearing through a Western Australian town forcing locals to flee.

In footage filmed by the Denmark Volunteer Fire & Rescue Service, giant flames engulf tall trees in bushland, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky.

Authorities issued an emergency warning after the bushfire began burning near the town of Denmark yesterday (February 4).

Gusty winds and high temperatures are thought to be fueling the blaze threatening lives and buildings in the popular tourist destination.

