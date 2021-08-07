Residents living in California have been describing the destruction left by the Dixie Fire.

The largest active blaze in the US has decimated a number of areas, having already scorched 432,000 acres of land.

Gold Rush-era towns like Greenville in Plumas County have been badly affected, with buildings and businesses being destroyed by the flames.

"My entire district is on fire. It's very emotional, very upsetting," Kevin Goss, supervisor in Plumas County said of the destruction.

The Dixie Fire is only 35 per cent contained and is expected to cause more damage in the coming days.