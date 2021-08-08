California Governor Gavin Newsom has visited the charred remains of Greenville after the Dixie Fire left the town in ruins.

The largest wildfire in the US has scorched more than 432,000 acres of land already and destroyed much of downtown Greenville last week.

A gas station, hotel and bar were among the many buildings that the flames ripped through.

"We lost Greenville tonight. There are just no words,” Doug LaMalfa, a US congressman who represents the area said ahead of Mr Newsom's visit.