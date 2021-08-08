The Dixie Fire has turned skies in northern California bright orange as smoke continues to spread across the state.

Footage from Reno shows a vehicle driving through the eerie surroundings, which have turned a normally picturesque road into something out of an apocalyptic film.

The three-week-old blaze has now scorched over 433,000 acres of land, making it the third-largest wildfire in California’s history.

In recent days, the Gold Rush-era town of Greenville in Plumas County has been completely destroyed as the Dixie Fire continues to spread.