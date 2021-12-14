Raging flash floods breach California homeowners front steps

Northern California residents were trapped inside their homes on Monday after deep flash flooding inundated parts of the state on Monday.

Raging floodwaters formed after up to 11.37 inches of rainfall fell in the Bay Area over a 72-hour period, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department captured raging floodwaters outside a home in Hillsborough where one resident had to be rescued.

The swirling waters covered the resident's steps, trapping them from leaving their property.

