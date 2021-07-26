Flames racing through the rugged terrain of Northern California destroyed multiple homes on Saturday (24 July) as the state’s largest wildfire intensified and numerous other blazes battered the US coast.

The Dixie fire, which started on Wednesday (14 July), had already consumed more than a dozen homes and other structures when it tore through the tiny community of Indian Falls after dark.

An updated damage assessment was not immediately available, although firefighters said the blaze has hit more than 181,000 acres (73,200 hectares), and was 20% contained.