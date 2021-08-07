Independent TV
California wildfires cause sky to glow an eerie Martian red
Recent wildfires in California have caused the sky to glow a spooky tinge of red that is reminiscent of none other than the planet Mars itself.
The footage captured by the Nevada Seismological Lab, shows the sky change colour from its usual blue-ish grey to a more sinister red colour – as smoke clouds from nearby wildfires move in.
A northern California mountain town called Greenville was recently mostly brought to nothing more than dust from the wildfires that have been sweeping across the state.
