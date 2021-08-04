Only 50% of adults know the correct definition of “carbon footprint”, according to a new survey.

A person’s carbon footprint is the amount of carbon dioxide that is released into the atmosphere as a result of their activities.

However, a survey of 2,000 adults found that only half of the respondents were able to identify the correct definition of the term.

Regardless, three-quarters of respondents agreed that climate change is an existential threat to future generations and 90% said they are making an effort to be more environmentally friendly in their daily life.