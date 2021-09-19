MP Caroline Lucas has backed the climate emergency protesters - Insulate Britain - that blocked the M25 motorway several times this week, saying they are justified by the government’s failure to act.

The Green MP did say she would prefer direct action “closer” to people in power, such as in Downing Street or at the Treasury.

Ms Lucas refused to criticize the protesters.

She added: “In extreme situations, it’s reasonable to take extreme actions – and that is what has driven these protesters to do that.”