Two giant chimney stacks were demolished at a defunct coal -fired power station close to Sydney on Tuesday morning, marking what locals have described as an "end of an era".

Spectacular footage shows the infrastructure collapsing within a matter of seconds.

The 620-hectare site, in Wallerawang, has dominated the skyline for decades but is being transformed as part of a new project.

For the demolition, site managers set up a 500-metre exclusion zone, halting nearby traffic during the explosions.