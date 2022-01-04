Drone footage has revealed the vast devastation northwest of Denver after wildfires tore through the region with little warning, destroying more than 1,000 structures and giving residents just minutes to flee the flames.

The footage, taken Sunday morning, shows snow-covered foundations, shells of buildings and burnt trees.

The cause of the fires remained under investigation on Monday but the speed at which it spread was helped by dry conditions and hurricane-force winds.

The fire was about three-quarters contained but authorities were warning about smoldering remnants and high heat readings.

