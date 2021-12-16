Terrifying 100mph winds turn Colorado street into scene from post-apocalyptic film

Gusts of wind in excess of 100mph were reported in parts of Colorado on Wednesday (15 December).

Terrifying footage from the small city of Lamar shows how flying dust and debris drastically reduced visibility, creating a scene reminiscent of a post-apocalyptic film.

Dangerous conditions were seen throughout the state, with widespread power outages caused by downed powerlines reported across Colorado.

Many commercial motor vehicles, mostly semi-trucks and trailers, were also blown over by strong winds according to a state patrol spokesman, with a number of drivers taken to hospital to treat injuries.

