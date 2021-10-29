Cop26: World must 'build together' to tackle climate change, says Pope

Pope Francis has told listeners of BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the world must "build together" to tackle climate change, in order for there to be no more "borders, barriers or political walls for us to hide behind".

Speaking ahead of the Cop26 conference taking place in Glasgow this weekend, the Pope also said that the crisis requires nations to take "radical decisions" which are "not always easy".

"It is worth repeating that each of us, whoever and wherever we may be, can play our own part in changing our collective response to the unprecedented threat," he said.