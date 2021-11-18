Farmers and locals helped to rescue roughly 50 stranded cattle from a farm in British Columbia after heavy rains caused chaos and destruction in the Canadian province.

Widespread flooding and landslides have closed roads and cut transport links across the region, with one person confirmed dead in the disaster.

In Abbotsford, livestock were rescued from the flooding by jetskis and boats, with footage showing a number of cows being led away from the deep water.

Mayor Henry Braun said he was “proud” of the way the community came together to deal with the emergency.

Sign up to our climate newsletter here.