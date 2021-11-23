Meteorologist James Van Fleet captured a rare occurrence of thick fog descending over Miami, Florida as the sun was rising.

James was in his high rise apartment which provided the perfect vantage point on the morning of 22nd November.

Whilst fog is fairly common in the state of Florida, it is very rare to see it in Miami within view of the water due to the air temperature rarely getting cooler than the dew point to create fog.

James said: “We see a ton of fog just a few miles west in the Everglades all Autumn and Winter long, but rarely in Miami”