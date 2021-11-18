A deceased white rhinoceros’ DNA will “live on” to support research into the species following a post-mortem examination at Whipsnade Zoo.

Clara, a 40-year-old southern white rhino, was euthanised on November 10 after veterinary surgeons concluded her loss of appetite and weight could not be treated.

Tissue samples from the dead animal will be used for research into rhino fertility, ageing and genetics.

ZSL’s wildlife veterinary pathologist, Dr Simon Spiro said: “Doing a post-mortem in an animal doesn’t just aid our understanding of a disease in that individual animal, it also aids our understanding of the species in the wild.”