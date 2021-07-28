Amazing drone footage shows Lee Schaffer floating on his back surrounded by blacktip reef sharks in French Polynesia.

In the video, Schaffer seems completely nonplussed by all the blacktip reef sharks swimming around him as the drone continues to fly higher.

Blacktip reef sharks are known for their curiosity – and occasionally bite humans – but are not seen as a major threat like some of their bigger cousins. Still, it takes some courage to stay completely still when you are surrounded by so many of them.