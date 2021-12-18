Dust storm hits vehicles in Kansas and Colorado, leaving drivers with 'near-zero' visibility

Alarming footage shows a dust storm hitting vehicles in Kansas and Colorado, leaving drivers with “near-zero” visibility.

Winds as high as 120 km/h (about 75mph) caused hurricane-like storms in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Michigan and Wisconsin resulting in power outages and destruction to livestock and property in these states.

In Kansas, the dust storms triggered by strong winds led to two separate crashes that killed three people, according to Kansas highway patrol trooper Mike Racy.

