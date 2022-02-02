Aerial shots show extent of Ecuador landslide that killed 24

Aerial images capture a birds-eye view of the destruction left behind in Ecuador's capital after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed, sending a stream of mud travelling downhill.

The waves of mud swept over homes, vehicles, motorcycles and people in several neighbourhoods from the heavy rain on Monday night (January 31).

At least 24 people were killed in Quito.

Entire streets are seen completely covered in thick mud and debris from the destruction caused after the area received the heaviest rain in almost 20-years.

Buildings lay in ruins on the muddy streets after the force of the water brought them down.

