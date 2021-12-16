Dramatic footage shows the moment a building collapsed in the southern Ecuadorian city of Zaruma late on Wednesday night as the ground beneath it gave away.

The terrifying footage shows onlookers looking and gasping as the sinkhole consumes the house.

Local residents complained this wasn't the first time a sinkhole has opened up in the heritage city, pinning the blame on uncontrolled mining.

No casualties have been reported in the collapse.

