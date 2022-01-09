Endangered sea turtles released into ocean after being seized from poachers

Authorities in Bali have released 33 endangered green sea turtles into the ocean in an effort to boost the population of a species threatened by illegal traders.

The group was released on Kuta beach after being rescued during a navy operation against poachers last December.

It is hoped that they will go on to reproduce following their release.

The population of green turtles, one of the largest species of sea turtles, has significantly declined in recent years due to hunting.

