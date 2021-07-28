The Mississippi Aquarium released six endangered sea turtles from the 75 brought to Louisiana and Mississippi in autumn of last year, after they washed up in New England injured and sick from the cold.

A seventh turtle appeared stunned and was unwilling to swim away with the others when they were introduced into the Gulf – so he rejoined those still being treated and will be released with the next batch at a later date.

All those mentioned are Kemp’s ridley turtles, the smallest and most endangered of the species found in US waters.