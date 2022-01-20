Environmentalist tells people to stop buying conservatories while sitting inside of one

A Good Morning Britain guest urges people not to buy conservatories — while sitting inside of her own conservatory.

Environmental scientist Angela Terry said conservatories "act like a furnace".

She added: "I’m in my conservatory here – when we bought the house it was here.

"We’re just trying to keep people safe ultimately and deal with-."

Susanna Reid interjected: ‘Hang on, you’re saying you’re alright in your conservatory – your conservatory’s still going to stand, but nobody else is allowed to have one from now on?"

"What the new legislation is saying, is not to build new ones," Angela added.

