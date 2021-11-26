Extinction Rebellion block roads outside Amazon warehouse to highlight Black Friday impact

Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists block a Manchester Amazon depot to highlight the impact Black Friday has.

Protesters chain themselves together to form a blockage outside the Manchester warehouse near the city’s airport on the shopping bonanza day.

“We’re here to sound the alarm of Amazon’s impact on the environment,” one activist told Capital.

“If your house was on fire, would you stand there and be complicit and let someone pour petrol onto it? You wouldn’t would you?

“So why are we allowing companies like Amazon, they’re not alone other corporations are at it, to cause environmental damage?”

Sign up for our newsletters.