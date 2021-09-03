Extinction Rebellion protestors stripped naked inside HSBC and Barclays bank branches as part of demonstrations.

Nude activists painted slogans on their bodies including “act now” and “the naked truth” in an effort to call out the alleged funders of the climate crisis.

The demonstration occurred hours after a protest outside JP Morgan offices, identified by the group as the “world’s worst bank” for financing fossil fuels.

While naked inside the bank, one of the protesters said he was compelled to take action “having seen the hideous extreme weather events happening over the last few months.”