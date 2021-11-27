Four young farmers have spent their life savings on 16 acres of land to build an eco-farm that could feed over 400 families.

They have already spent £210,000 to purchase grassland in Bath but need to raise a further £95,000 to acquire enough land to fulfill their plans.

Co-founder of Middle Ground Growers, Hamish Evans, said the group hopes their campaign will inspire a cultural change in farming and the UK’s relationship with food.

“It is about creating different cultural norms through different eating habits and a lifestyle that minimizes the impact on the environment,” the 23-year-old told the PA news agency.