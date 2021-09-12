As the fire keeps raging in Spain’s Sierra Bermeja for the fifth day, two more Andalusian towns in the province of Malaga were evacuated on Sunday morning.

In an attempt to tackle the blaze, Spain sent in military backup. The footage captures the efforts of firefighters in trying to battle and extinguish the wildfires that continue to rage in the vicinities of popular touristic resorts.

According to Andalusia’s regional forest fire agency, 365 firefighters were working throughout Sunday to put out the fire, supported by 41 aircraft and 25 vehicles.