60 million nests discovered in Antarctica in world’s largest fish breeding ground

Scientists have discovered a breeding ground containing 60 million fish in Antarctica’s ice-covered Weddell Sea, a unique and previously unknown ecosystem.

The colony, captured on camera, is believed to be the world’s largest.

German polar research vessel Polarstern discovered the breeding territory in February 2021 while surveying the seabed half a kilometre beneath the ship.

Footage captures rows of nests dotted across the seabed.

Grown icefish appear to guard the nests by hovering above them.

Icefish have see-through skulls and transparent blood.

They are the only vertebrates to have no red blood cells.

