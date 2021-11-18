Debris and abandoned vehicles are seen scattered around Sicily after floodwaters caused heavy damage.

Officials confirmed one person has died and multiple injured as severe weather conditions continue to impact the region.

Aerial footage released by Italy’s national fire and rescue agency captures trapped vehicles windscreen-deep in water while piles of debris are also scattered across the area.

One vehicle precariously balances on a bridge as rushing floodwaters appear to push it closer towards the edge.

Buildings and structures are left damaged while muddy floodwaters surround the area.

