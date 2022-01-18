Florida tornado tears through Fort Myers sending debris flying

This is the terrifying moment a tornado tore through the city of Fort Myers, Florida, sending debris flying everywhere.

Resident Michael Tharp captured the footage from his home on Sunday and said: “This is the tornado as seen from inside my house. I was looking west over the lake in Cinnamon Cove.’’

Videos have been shared across social media showing multiple tornadoes as well as waterspouts around the Fort Myers area.

Over 25 homes have reportedly been destroyed, with at least 60 described as unable to live in.

There have been no confirmed fatalities.

