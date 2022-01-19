Aerial footage captures mobile homes destroyed by Florida tornado

Almost two dozen mobile homes were left uninhabitable after a tornado tore through the state.

Aerial footage captures the trail of destruction left behind in the wake of the tornado, captures dozens of homes on their side and rooves of nearby buildings torn open.

The footage was captured above the Gasparilla Mobile Estates on Sunday morning.

Charlotte County Emergency Management said: “The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in the Gasparilla Mobile Estates.

“The tornado left 21 homes uninhabitable and did structural damage to another 18 homes. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

