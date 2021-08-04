A giant elephant at the San Diego Zoo celebrated his 50th birthday in style... with a giant birthday party.

Keepers treated the male named Ron - who is now the fourth oldest elephant in the Northern Hemisphere - to a number of "fun enrichment items" on his big day.

A huge "50" was made out of edible tree branches and different types of fruit and vegetables for Ron to eat as he wowed the public during his birthday appearance.

It didn’t take long for the elephant to break his present, much to the delight of those watching.