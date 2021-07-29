A terrified father filmed the moment a giant centipede, measuring almost eight inches long, crawled through his two-year-old daughter's bedroom.

Vick Glaze shared footage of the horrifying encounter as he debated "setting his house on fire".

In the clip, a ginormous centipede slithers across the side of a grey chair in his home in South Austin, Texas.

According to eagle-eyed viewers, the creature is a Texas redheaded centipede that sports 21 to 23 pairs of legs and a pair of pincer-like appendages at the front.

Its stings are venomous but not thought deadly.

Texas redheaded centipedes feasts on rodents, lizards, frogs and insects.