Heavy rain left roads across Glasgow submerged as flash flooding hit Scotland on Saturday.

Footage from Drumchapel, near the city, shows vehicles struggling to drive through water, while one car is even left sinking under a bridge.

A number of streets in Glasgow, including in the Pollokshields area, were left submerged by downpours as the Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for the bottom half of mainland Scotland.

Transport was also affected by the weather, with ScotRail putting speed restrictions on a number of its routes, while a section of the A8 dual carriageway was entirely flooded, leading to heavy traffic.