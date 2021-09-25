Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys have been spotted in Gansu Yuhe National Nature Reserve in northwest China.

The monkeys are a rare and endangered species unique to China under national first-class protection.

Thanks to the joint efforts, the number of the endangered mammal has been growing to more than 1,000 in the reserve.

The orange-furred monkeys are seen swinging through trees, eating and feeding their young.

Gansu Yuhe National Nature Reserve Forest ranger Yang Zhonglu said: “People all over the country can see these monkeys in Gansu Yuhe National Nature Reserve. They are national treasures.”