A brave diver came face-to-face with a great white shark while swimming in Hawaii, snapping some stunning footage of the fearsome predator.

Deron Verbeck, an underwater photographer, encountered the shark off the coast of Keahole Point, Kona, as he was swimming back to shore.

After initially assuming he'd caught a glimpse of a tiger shark, Verbeck dove deeper to follow it, eventually getting close enough to realise he was face-to-face with a great white.

He was able to capture some stunning footage of the beast using his GoPro camera.

