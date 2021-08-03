Watch live as wildfire burns near Athens

Large wildfires continue to rage near an industrial area outside of Athens, the capital city of Greece.

Authorities have evacuated a summer camp close to the blaze, while residents of nearby villages have also fled their homes.

More than 300 firefighters with 35 vehicles and 10 aircraft attempted to contain the fire on Tuesday, as it scorched a densely vegetated area in the foothills of Mount Parnitha.

Greece is currently experiencing its worst heatwave in 30 years, with temperatures of more than 40C and high winds fanning more than 100 wildfires across the country.