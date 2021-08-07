Hundreds of people were evacuated from an approaching wildfire on Friday night as blazes continued to rage in Greece for a fourth day.

Around 650 were taken away by boat from the island of Evia, as flames ripped through forestland close to popular beaches.

Greek authorities have struggled to contain 154 wildfires across the country, with the biggest fronts still burning in the north of Athens, Evia and areas in the Peloponnese.

A week-long heatwave - one of the worst in 30 years - has sparked dangerous blazes both in Greece and across southern Europe.