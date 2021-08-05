Athens' first chief officer of heat has warned that climate change and rising temperatures could one day make the Greek capital uninhabitable, as wildfires continue to devastate the country.

Temperatures around the city have reached above 45C as extreme weather sweeps across Greece.

"This is a really devastating aspect of climate change, extreme heat and we've done very little about it," Eleni Myrivili said.

"We've been talking about sea-level rise or flooding or other extreme phenomena, but very little about how to deal with heat. This is the time to talk about it and start changing cities."