Dramatic moment helicopter rescues two men stranded on lorry roof in Arizona floods

Two stranded men who became trapped on the roof of a lorry have been rescued by a helicopter after floodwaters - reaching over the tyres - surrounded them.

The pair became trapped when they drove through the flooded land, before quickly becoming stuck in a wash.

Nearby houses, roads and land are seen underneath the rising waters.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has released footage capturing the moment the men were rescued from the trapped vehicle.

In a statement, they added: "Please do not attempt to enter flooded areas even though you think your vehicle can handle it.

“Chances are it may not."

